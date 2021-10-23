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Kate Shemirani debates teenage boys on the vaccine (UNCUT) 23.10.21
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131 views • October 23, 2021
As the sign was being moved in front of Kates face the camera went out of focus.
These lads had a sign that said *stand up if your vaccinated* or something similar. Kate went over to debate them. Includes Mr Polio as well.
These lads had a sign that said *stand up if your vaccinated* or something similar. Kate went over to debate them. Includes Mr Polio as well.
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