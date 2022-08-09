‘LOOK OUT’ Signs we’re facing a dangerous, NEW America

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Glenn Beck
Aug 8, 2022 Texans better ‘wake up,’ Glenn says. Because the state — and many American conservatives outside of it — are NOT moving fast enough to keep up with our rapidly changing America. Glenn explains why believes a new ‘season’ is on the horizon for our nation, and he describes the one thing President Biden could do to ‘polish us off.’ But, it’s not all bad news. In this clip, Glenn also explains why he’s hopeful for a new class of politicians to enter Washington, D.C…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYIyib7zSxM