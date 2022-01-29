VAXXED BODIES NOW PILING UP - HOLOCAUST FABRICATION - CANADIANS BEING MONITORED - FAKE COVID

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- Vaxxed Bodies Piling Up - Stew Peters Show
- Priest Tells everyone about the HOLOCAUST LIE
FREEDOM CONVOY 2022
https://www.freedomconvoy2022.com/
Click On The Link Below To Donate to truckers
https://gofund.me/cf5c9fcf
Tamara Lich is organizing this fundraiser
MUSIC:
COWARD OF THE COTTAGE - Shawn Kalin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYErLkO5lP0
CONVOY - C.W. McCall
Email: [email protected]