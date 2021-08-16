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Biden’s Attempted Coverup of Afghanistan Triggers NIGHTMARE Domestic Crackdown Tripped Off By DHS
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230 views • August 16, 2021
By Lisa Haven
All hell is breaking loose in Afghanistan and Joe Biden and Psaki go MIA. Why? Because they don’t care about the radical Taliban chopping peoples heads off and seizing control, instead they publish a domestic extremists alert, alerting authorities to the radical dangers of Trump Supporters! No Joke! Please wake up to this nightmare…
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For More Information:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/afghanistan-updates-us-airport-operations-continue-taliban-negotiate/story?id=79464831
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scenes-of-chaos-at-kabul-airport-after-taliban-seize-control-of-afghanistan/ar-AANnBxC
https://www.masslive.com/news/2021/08/us-officials-say-7-killed-in-kabul-airport-evacuation-chaos-after-taliban-take-afghanistan-capital.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3478882/general-milley-warns-terror-threat-afghanistan-taliban/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/gen-mark-milley-i-want-to-understand-white-rage-and-im-white/ar-AALmRg1
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202108151083604457-puppet-master-is-calling-back-his-puppet-whats-behind-bidens-vacation-amid-taliban-surge/
All hell is breaking loose in Afghanistan and Joe Biden and Psaki go MIA. Why? Because they don’t care about the radical Taliban chopping peoples heads off and seizing control, instead they publish a domestic extremists alert, alerting authorities to the radical dangers of Trump Supporters! No Joke! Please wake up to this nightmare…
😀Get The Best VPN For 50% Off 4 For Life:
➡️ http://hidewithlisa.com ⬅️
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
For More Information:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/afghanistan-updates-us-airport-operations-continue-taliban-negotiate/story?id=79464831
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scenes-of-chaos-at-kabul-airport-after-taliban-seize-control-of-afghanistan/ar-AANnBxC
https://www.masslive.com/news/2021/08/us-officials-say-7-killed-in-kabul-airport-evacuation-chaos-after-taliban-take-afghanistan-capital.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3478882/general-milley-warns-terror-threat-afghanistan-taliban/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/gen-mark-milley-i-want-to-understand-white-rage-and-im-white/ar-AALmRg1
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202108151083604457-puppet-master-is-calling-back-his-puppet-whats-behind-bidens-vacation-amid-taliban-surge/
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