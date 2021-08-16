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Biden’s Attempted Coverup of Afghanistan Triggers NIGHTMARE Domestic Crackdown Tripped Off By DHS
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
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230 views • August 16, 2021
By Lisa Haven

All hell is breaking loose in Afghanistan and Joe Biden and Psaki go MIA. Why? Because they don’t care about the radical Taliban chopping peoples heads off and seizing control, instead they publish a domestic extremists alert, alerting authorities to the radical dangers of Trump Supporters! No Joke! Please wake up to this nightmare…



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 For More Information:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/afghanistan-updates-us-airport-operations-continue-taliban-negotiate/story?id=79464831
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scenes-of-chaos-at-kabul-airport-after-taliban-seize-control-of-afghanistan/ar-AANnBxC
https://www.masslive.com/news/2021/08/us-officials-say-7-killed-in-kabul-airport-evacuation-chaos-after-taliban-take-afghanistan-capital.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-unavailable-as-taliban-overrun-kabul-country
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-ends-vacation-early-as-chaos-rages-in-afghanistan-will-address-the-nation/ar-AANnG4k
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3478882/general-milley-warns-terror-threat-afghanistan-taliban/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/gen-mark-milley-i-want-to-understand-white-rage-and-im-white/ar-AALmRg1
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202108151083604457-puppet-master-is-calling-back-his-puppet-whats-behind-bidens-vacation-amid-taliban-surge/
Keywords
coverupdomestic terrorismafganistan
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