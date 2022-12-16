Donald J Trump Calls for a “Digital Bill of Rights”To Protect Free Speech

Donald J Trump is Calling for a ~Digital Bill of Rights~
To Protect Free Speech Online.
And to Hold The Censorship Cartel Accountable...
For Their Past Crimes.
I Recommend Everyone to Join Trumps Digital Platform...
~Truth Social~ Where They Can Follow Him in Current Time.
