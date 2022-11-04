Let Numbers Not Biases Dictate Your Investments | Avi Gilburt

Economist and lawyer Avi Gilburt uses nothing but mathematics to manage his investments. Gilburt, founder of the live trading room ElliottWaveTrader.net, argues that charts and waves can help investors beat market sentiment.

Skyrocketing inflation and Fed measures are examples of factors driving market sentiment, and those investments with the largest number of investors—such as the S&P500—are more susceptible to it. In regards to the bearish gold market, Gilburt contends this market is passing through a corrective phase.

In late October, Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) filed a preliminary economic assessment for the Sandman Project in Humboldt County, Nevada. CEO Cherie Leeden, in our weekly Inventa Capital segment, reports on the findings and the company’s future endeavors. With a small-scale open-pit mining project, Gold Bull Resources estimates production of 35,000 ounces of gold per annum for five years and a one-year payback period.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/let-numbers-not-biases-dictate-investments/

