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News Archive: National Airlines Flight 102, April 29, 2013
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25 views • September 12, 2020
News Archive: National Airlines Flight 102, April 29, 2013
National Airlines Flight 102 was a cargo flight operated by National Airlines between Camp Bastion and Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, with a refueling stop at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. On 29 April 2013, the Boeing 747-400 operating the flight crashed moments after taking off from Bagram, killing all seven people on board.
The subsequent investigation concluded that improperly secured cargo broke free during the take-off and rolled to the back of the cargo hold, crashing through the rear pressure bulkhead and disabling the rear flight control systems. This rendered the aircraft uncontrollable, making recovery from a stall brought on by a change of balance from the shifted cargo impossible.
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National Airlines Flight 102 was a cargo flight operated by National Airlines between Camp Bastion and Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, with a refueling stop at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. On 29 April 2013, the Boeing 747-400 operating the flight crashed moments after taking off from Bagram, killing all seven people on board.
The subsequent investigation concluded that improperly secured cargo broke free during the take-off and rolled to the back of the cargo hold, crashing through the rear pressure bulkhead and disabling the rear flight control systems. This rendered the aircraft uncontrollable, making recovery from a stall brought on by a change of balance from the shifted cargo impossible.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
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