Taking Down the CCP by Exposing Their Sham

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In the May 17, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo talked about the lies from some media reports these days, such as Washington Post and the AI website, yet, he said it would be good for the Whistleblower Movement because those lies can prove that there was a Mafia-like organization behind them, which was the CCP! He said, “using the enemies’ lies to expose their lies. How brilliant this is!”