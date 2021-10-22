EPIDEMIC INCREASE of SMALL PLANE CRASHES ~ LINKED to VACCINE

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RECENTLY an epidemic number of small plane crashes are being recorded. You can look it up. Small planes fly with ONE pilot. Large plans have 2 to 3 pilots in case something happens with the lead. Lives are being lost in the name of mandates.
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-360794