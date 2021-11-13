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You Reap What You Sow
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21 views • November 13, 2021
Everything that we do has repercussions, it comes back to us one way or another. All of our actions have consequences and we cannot escape the consequences of our actions. We must never be fooled into thinking that we can get away with bad choices even if we don't seem to get caught. God is not mocked, He sees and knows all, and we will reap whatever we sow.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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