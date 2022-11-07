China’s Zero COVID Measures Cripples Apple’s Biggest iPhone Factory

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Foxconn has locked down the iPhone factory due to China's draconian zero-COVID policy, impacting 200,000 people. These COVID “emergency” powers are just the first steps in their plan for total population control.
https://www.trunews.com/video-article/china-s-zero-covid-measures-cripples-apple-s-biggest-i-phone-factory