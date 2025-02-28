More Evidence Of DEWs That Were Used To Start The Los Angeles Fires Which Incinerated Homes And Businesses

This video shows more evidence that Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) were used to start the fires in Los Angeles for the cities of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena - Eaton, Sylmar area, Castaic Lake area and Hollywood Hills area.



It is suspected and believed that portions of the U.S. government which are corrupt and communist are allowing and facilitating for the use of Directed Energy Weapons by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Chemtrails also play a part in the fires as the primary element or chemical in Chemtrails is aluminum oxide which is a fire accelerant. Also when aluminum oxide combines with the iron that is naturally in the soil it creates a chemical known as thermite. Thermite burns at temperatures of about 4000 degrees and it creates a purplish colored smoke when it burns. Before the Los Angeles fires started it has been witnessed a few days prior that there was heavy chemtrail spraying over the Los Angeles area.

These fires and other fires in California and Hawaii and other locations were planned to take place. Days before the LA fires happened, Karen Bass the mayor of Los Angeles had a cryptic phone call that was leaked out recently which basically warns the person she is speaking with in cryptic sentences. That phone call was recently published by O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) if you care to look it up.

The bottom line to all of these unusual fires is that Americans are suffering from a 5th generational war and there are other methods of a 5th generational war being used and have been used to destroy lives which includes chemtrails, weather warfare, various vaccines especially covid vaccines, restrictive laws against citizens and their freedom and laws allowing for crime to flourish, policies that steal the wealth of Americans and the nation and the destruction of the U.S. Constitution. But now things are changing for the better since President Trump is back in power. But make no mistake... there is a real battle going on, both in the physical realm and in the spiritual realm.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/la-dew-fires



