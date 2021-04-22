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Microsoft Patent 666 - Luciferase Quantum DOT Vaccine Exposed
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492 views • April 22, 2021
What exactly is the #LuciferaseQuantumDOTVaxx all about? Is this the beginning of how we will be tracked? Researchers at MIT created a microneedle platform using fluorescent microparticles called quantum dots (QD), which can deliver vaccines and at the same time invisibly encode vaccination history directly in the skin.
#BillGates calls it the Human Implantable #QuantumDot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System. While people are focused on who is making the #COVID19 vaccine, are all of our other shots for normal vaccines now being upgraded to use this ‘new QD Needles’ that can implant a tracking chip? We dig in to cover this and more. Is there a 3rd DNA strand now?
Source: Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-368345
#BillGates calls it the Human Implantable #QuantumDot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System. While people are focused on who is making the #COVID19 vaccine, are all of our other shots for normal vaccines now being upgraded to use this ‘new QD Needles’ that can implant a tracking chip? We dig in to cover this and more. Is there a 3rd DNA strand now?
Source: Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-368345
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