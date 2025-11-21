Psychic Testing, Alien Abduction & Military Missions - JJ Sharp Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/11/21/psychic-testing-alien-abduction/
JJ Sharp joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss her experiences from childhood involving psychic testing, alien abductions and what amounts to in-dwelling spy missions where she temporarily took up the physical bodies of women and young girls held in captivity in these underground human trafficking transportation hubs.
In Part 2 JJ Sharp talks about the military missions she's been on, on Earth and also off world. She describes an experience of being pushed through a wormhole to Mars. JJ talks about the Hollywood Celebrities and high-profile politicians she's seen in and out of her experiences. JJ had obtained a position in the Real Estate Business that was connected to high profile clientele in Hollywood and Politics.