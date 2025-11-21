Psychic Testing, Alien Abduction & Military Missions - JJ Sharp Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/11/21/psychic-testing-alien-abduction/





JJ Sharp joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss her experiences from childhood involving psychic testing, alien abductions and what amounts to in-dwelling spy missions where she temporarily took up the physical bodies of women and young girls held in captivity in these underground human trafficking transportation hubs.





In Part 2 JJ Sharp talks about the military missions she's been on, on Earth and also off world. She describes an experience of being pushed through a wormhole to Mars. JJ talks about the Hollywood Celebrities and high-profile politicians she's seen in and out of her experiences. JJ had obtained a position in the Real Estate Business that was connected to high profile clientele in Hollywood and Politics.



