Psychic Testing, Alien Abduction & Military Missions - JJ Sharp Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
54 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/11/21/psychic-testing-alien-abduction/


JJ Sharp joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss her experiences from childhood involving psychic testing, alien abductions and what amounts to in-dwelling spy missions where she temporarily took up the physical bodies of women and young girls held in captivity in these underground human trafficking transportation hubs.


In Part 2 JJ Sharp talks about the military missions she's been on, on Earth and also off world. She describes an experience of being pushed through a wormhole to Mars. JJ talks about the Hollywood Celebrities and high-profile politicians she's seen in and out of her experiences. JJ had obtained a position in the Real Estate Business that was connected to high profile clientele in Hollywood and Politics.


Keywords
secret space programpolitical corruptionet contactunderground basesmind control programsalien abductionsunderground tunnelsmilitary abductionshybrid programscosmic switchboardoff-world missionspsychic testinghuman trafficking hubswalk-in experiencesmilab experiencerwormhole travelmars missionsremote viewing experimentselite involvementhollywood traffickinghigh profile coverupsjj sharp testimonyinterdimensional operationsreal estate connectionsdeep black projects
