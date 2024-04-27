What if Sand Batteries are the Solution?

Two Bit da Vinci
Apr 27, 2024
Sand Batteries: Check out EnergySage! https://www.energysage.com/p/twobitdavinci/
The future of sustainable energy requires us to be able to store the excess energy we produce. At this time its a daunting process at large scale, that's where sand batteries come in. While they only store thermal energy, they might just be the solutions for home heating!
00:00 - Intro
00:42 - How Sand Batteries Work
02:06 - The Necessity of Energy Storage Solutions
02:42 - Introducing the World's First Commercial Sand Battery
03:16 - Understanding the Mechanics of Sand Batteries
06:14 - The Advantages of Using Sand in Energy Storage
08:56 - Challenges and Limitations of Sand Batteries
11:26 - Comparing Sand Batteries to Lithium Ion Solutions
13:57 - Envisioning the Future: Sand Batteries and Beyond
14:53 - Closing Thoughts and Future Prospects
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFgWBHRhCn0
