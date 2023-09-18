Stew Peters and Lara Logan EXCLUSIVE Sit Down Interview:

Government Plans To JAIL Anyone Right Of Center





The media is too busy perpetuating J6 insurrection propaganda to care about J6ers whose rights have been tossed away.

Journalist Lara Logan is here to talk about her J6 documentary and how the government is targeting patriots.

Ray Epps may have been working for another agency besides the FBI.

This would explain why he was initially put on the FBI’s website as a wanted man.

Most people who were at the Capitol on January 6th were there to peaceably protest.

However, a small group were paid to be there to insight the crowd.

Lara Logan’s series on January 6th tells the stories of people who were there on the ground.

The tragic story of Matthew Perna is featured in the latest episode.

Matthew Perna was a young man who committed suicide because the government broke his spirit while rotting in a gulag.

The night of January 6th, Matthew Perna made a Facebook live video and claimed that Antifa were at the Capitol that day.

From the moment President Trump was elected, Antifa began infiltrating Trump’s rallies.

This is why so many Trump supporters were able to recognize the paid instigators because they were familiar with their tactics.

We are in the midst of 5th generation warfare where the narrative is advanced at the expense of the truth.

National sovereignty is being slandered as evil in the mainstream press.

The elite want to destroy sovereignty to strip private ownership of property and enslave the world.

Everyone should know the name Roseanne Boyland who was murdered on January 6th.

Extreme accountability is coming.

People must be charged, tried, and sentenced.





