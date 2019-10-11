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*US Forces Shelled By Turkey*Unidentified Aircraft Striking Iranian Targets*
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29 views • October 11, 2019
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https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
https://southfront.org/turkish-operation-in-northeastern-syria-is-coordinated-with-united-states-russia/
https://apnews.com/2beb641ae63a4a4fb07e77cfa962d68f
http://news.trust.org/item/20191011085352-l92f1
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/unidentified-aircraft-reported-striking-iranian-targets-on-syrian-iraqi-border/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/11/us-deploying-3000-troops-advanced-equipment-saudi-/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/isis-turkey-syria-prison-bombing-kurds-sdf-a9152536.html
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA
Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionarye...
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6k...
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
https://southfront.org/turkish-operation-in-northeastern-syria-is-coordinated-with-united-states-russia/
https://apnews.com/2beb641ae63a4a4fb07e77cfa962d68f
http://news.trust.org/item/20191011085352-l92f1
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/unidentified-aircraft-reported-striking-iranian-targets-on-syrian-iraqi-border/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/11/us-deploying-3000-troops-advanced-equipment-saudi-/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/isis-turkey-syria-prison-bombing-kurds-sdf-a9152536.html
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