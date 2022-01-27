© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL!! Nurse testifies that none of the millions of covid patients...
Follow
0
Share
Report
223 views • January 27, 2022
...died from covid, they died from medical mal-practice... hospitals were made to follow government orders that led to the deaths of millions of people... confirmed genocide... nuremberg 2.0 trials needed...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.