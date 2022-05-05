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Minutes to Reach Billions Campaign | Only $100.00 Can Sponsor 1 minute of Airtime
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30 views • May 05, 2022
Challenge yourself and commit to taking action TODAY! Together we can reach every household, every street, every city, and every nation - penetrating the world and reaching the lost in our generation with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Call 1-855-378-9993 or click the link below to sponsor airtime for Loveworld USA. https://shop.loveworld-usa.org/.../DONATE-QUICK/donate-today
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global
Call 1-855-378-9993 or click the link below to sponsor airtime for Loveworld USA. https://shop.loveworld-usa.org/.../DONATE-QUICK/donate-today
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global
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