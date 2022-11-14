Censorship! This is their SECRET plan to control us | Dr Shiva on Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Redacted - Clayton Morris with Dr Shiva: The Deep State censorship of political opponents is about to get even worse. A new report reveals The Biden administration is about to monitor over 200,000 online sources of data. Dr. Shiva joins us to discuss how the infrastructure actually works and why they have a term for it, "the limited hangout".
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
Source: https://rumble.com/v1tfr4v-this-is-their-secret-plan-to-control-us-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2