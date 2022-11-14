Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Censorship! This is their SECRET plan to control us | Dr Shiva on Redacted
16 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 15 days ago |
Shop now

Redacted - Clayton Morris with Dr Shiva: The Deep State censorship of political opponents is about to get even worse. A new report reveals The Biden administration is about to monitor over 200,000 online sources of data. Dr. Shiva joins us to discuss how the infrastructure actually works and why they have a term for it, "the limited hangout".

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc


Source:  https://rumble.com/v1tfr4v-this-is-their-secret-plan-to-control-us-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2 

Keywords
censorshipdeep stateredacteddr shivaclayton morrislimited hangout

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket