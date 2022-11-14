Censorship! This is their SECRET plan to control us | Dr Shiva on Redacted

Redacted - Clayton Morris with Dr Shiva: The Deep State censorship of political opponents is about to get even worse. A new report reveals The Biden administration is about to monitor over 200,000 online sources of data. Dr. Shiva joins us to discuss how the infrastructure actually works and why they have a term for it, "the limited hangout".
Source: https://rumble.com/v1tfr4v-this-is-their-secret-plan-to-control-us-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html
