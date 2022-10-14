Press Conference After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused To Answer In Front Of European Parliament

MIRRORED from Cristian Terhes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jTgDj7uiX8
Oct 11, 2022
Six members of the European Parliament held a press conference on October 11, 2022, one day after Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, refused to participate in the Covid committeee and answer questions.
00:48 - MEP Francesca Donato (Italy)
04:38 - MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania)
12:56 - MEP Virginie Jeron (France)
15:01 - MEP Sylvia Limmer (Germany)
18:26 - MEP Ivan Sincic (Croatia)
22:41 - MEP Christine Anderson (Germany)
