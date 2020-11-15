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Because I Bought High: Speedy Bitcoin Remix - 2020 Bitcoin Song (CryptoFinally Bitcoin Song)
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54 views • November 15, 2020
The official Bitcoin HODLers anthem. Because I Bought High.
Original @CryptoFinally Bitcoin Song:
Because I Bought High - Bitcoin Rap (Because I Got High, Bitcoin Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3M-9...
Original vocals by ORG Prophecy http://instagram.com/orgprophecy/
“The toughest challenge I’ve faced in my time in crypto is the perception of what it means to “be in crypto”. I don’t do technical analysis, I’m not a miner or developer & I don’t want to read every whitepaper.
I look at the crypto community as a catalyst for growth and adoption of technology. My primary focus is the way the community has been portrayed and perceived from the outside, via social spaces and media. This type of research is new to our community, as anecdotal evidence of cryptocurrency is just beginning to hit the mainstream.
New people will enter the space, things will change & we won’t all be mathematicians. Diversification of skill sets matters, especially when looking at something so vast as global adoption. “ - Rachel Siegel (CryptoFinally), Cointelegraph Magazine
📰 6 Questions for Rachel Siegel of Crypto Finally:
https://magazine.cointelegraph.com/20...
💫CryptoFinally Online:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/cryptofinally
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally
💫Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
📥 Contact Crypto Finally 👉 [email protected]
Support ya girl:
Rarible NFT Digital Art: https://app.rarible.com/cryptofinally...
OpenSea NFT Digital Art: https://opensea.io/accounts/CryptoFin...
Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
📺Bitcoin in Pop Culture, Portrayals of Emerging Tech Markets - CryptoFinally #Bitcoin in Media Keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14QS9...
📺Marketing Bitcoin: The Importance of Distribution in #Cryptocurrency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvKF...
📚Still asking yourself what is Bitcoin & what is cryptocurrency? Wondering how to buy Bitcoin? Blockgeeks offers guides on #Blockchain technology. Be sure to check out these resources about Bitcoin for beginners & Blockchain for beginners - What is Blockchain #Technology? A Step by Step Guide for Bitcoin Beginners : https://blockgeeks.com
📰Looking for up to date Crypto News? Searched everywhere but can’t find Bitcoin news? Wondering where you can get Bitcoin updates and #Cryptocurrency updates? Need to know the Bitcoin price now? Or Bitcoin price predictions for 2020? Try Cointelegraph, with new #BitcoinNews and cryptocurrency news daily. Beginners guides to blockchain, beginners guides to Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #XRP, #ADA, #TRON, #VET, #ETH, other #Altcoins, bitcoin #wallets, #Crypto, cryptocurrency #exchanges and more : https://cointelegraph.com/
Thank you for watching my Bitcoin live streams & cryptocurrency videos, I hope you will subscribe to my crypto channel for updated crypto news, Bitcoin news and more about the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin price & bitcoin analysis. I’m so glad you’re interested in Bitcoin, blockchain & cryptocurrency! I hope I can help answer your questions about earning Bitcoin from home & how to use Bitcoin. Please reach out for more resources on how to earn #Bitcoin & how to buy Bitcoin!
Original @CryptoFinally Bitcoin Song:
Because I Bought High - Bitcoin Rap (Because I Got High, Bitcoin Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3M-9...
Original vocals by ORG Prophecy http://instagram.com/orgprophecy/
“The toughest challenge I’ve faced in my time in crypto is the perception of what it means to “be in crypto”. I don’t do technical analysis, I’m not a miner or developer & I don’t want to read every whitepaper.
I look at the crypto community as a catalyst for growth and adoption of technology. My primary focus is the way the community has been portrayed and perceived from the outside, via social spaces and media. This type of research is new to our community, as anecdotal evidence of cryptocurrency is just beginning to hit the mainstream.
New people will enter the space, things will change & we won’t all be mathematicians. Diversification of skill sets matters, especially when looking at something so vast as global adoption. “ - Rachel Siegel (CryptoFinally), Cointelegraph Magazine
📰 6 Questions for Rachel Siegel of Crypto Finally:
https://magazine.cointelegraph.com/20...
💫CryptoFinally Online:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/cryptofinally
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally
💫Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
📥 Contact Crypto Finally 👉 [email protected]
Support ya girl:
Rarible NFT Digital Art: https://app.rarible.com/cryptofinally...
OpenSea NFT Digital Art: https://opensea.io/accounts/CryptoFin...
Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
📺Bitcoin in Pop Culture, Portrayals of Emerging Tech Markets - CryptoFinally #Bitcoin in Media Keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14QS9...
📺Marketing Bitcoin: The Importance of Distribution in #Cryptocurrency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvKF...
📚Still asking yourself what is Bitcoin & what is cryptocurrency? Wondering how to buy Bitcoin? Blockgeeks offers guides on #Blockchain technology. Be sure to check out these resources about Bitcoin for beginners & Blockchain for beginners - What is Blockchain #Technology? A Step by Step Guide for Bitcoin Beginners : https://blockgeeks.com
📰Looking for up to date Crypto News? Searched everywhere but can’t find Bitcoin news? Wondering where you can get Bitcoin updates and #Cryptocurrency updates? Need to know the Bitcoin price now? Or Bitcoin price predictions for 2020? Try Cointelegraph, with new #BitcoinNews and cryptocurrency news daily. Beginners guides to blockchain, beginners guides to Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #XRP, #ADA, #TRON, #VET, #ETH, other #Altcoins, bitcoin #wallets, #Crypto, cryptocurrency #exchanges and more : https://cointelegraph.com/
Thank you for watching my Bitcoin live streams & cryptocurrency videos, I hope you will subscribe to my crypto channel for updated crypto news, Bitcoin news and more about the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin price & bitcoin analysis. I’m so glad you’re interested in Bitcoin, blockchain & cryptocurrency! I hope I can help answer your questions about earning Bitcoin from home & how to use Bitcoin. Please reach out for more resources on how to earn #Bitcoin & how to buy Bitcoin!
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