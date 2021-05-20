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Racism of the Left Totally Allowable and Virtuous -- (Lori Lightfoot Proof)
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20 views • May 20, 2021
Where will the left-wing media condemnation before the racism of Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, denying interviews to white journalists, favoring those who are black and brown.
Treating people differently based solely on the color of their skin is the definition of racism. This is being an acted more and more often and more brazenly by the left, meanwhile they project the other side as being the races on the media screens around the nation.
It is absolutely pathetic the wanton destruction of MLK's "I Have a Dream" by the "virtuous" illiberal left.
#racism #lorilightfoot #racistleft
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Treating people differently based solely on the color of their skin is the definition of racism. This is being an acted more and more often and more brazenly by the left, meanwhile they project the other side as being the races on the media screens around the nation.
It is absolutely pathetic the wanton destruction of MLK's "I Have a Dream" by the "virtuous" illiberal left.
#racism #lorilightfoot #racistleft
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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