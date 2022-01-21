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Creepy Men in White Vans
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82 views • January 21, 2022
The difference between a statesman and a politician is that the statesman has long-term thinking, while the politician's time-horizon is as short as the next election. Socrates feared democracy because he saw the politician, as a charlatan, always beating the statesman in the court of public opinion. He said that one was offering candy to the unsophisticated electorate, while the other was offering medicine. In a democracy, the outcome of this contest is so sure as to not require any further speculation.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Socrates clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLJBzhcSWTk
2) Kamala Harris on 16 year olds voting: https://news.grabien.com/story-kamala-harris-reducing-voting-age-16-more-voters-mean-more-r
3) Kamala Harris says young people are stupid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDH669rUcA4
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Socrates clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLJBzhcSWTk
2) Kamala Harris on 16 year olds voting: https://news.grabien.com/story-kamala-harris-reducing-voting-age-16-more-voters-mean-more-r
3) Kamala Harris says young people are stupid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDH669rUcA4
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