5 Immortal Species - can we live for ever?

5 Eternal Creatures on Earth 5 Immortal Species

They say that the only 2 certain things in life are death and taxes, but that is not necessarily true. Aging, and its expansion death, are caused at the most basic level by the fact that the cells within our body lose their ability to repair themselves. And yet this problem does not exist in all living organisms. There are currently at least 5 species on this planet that do not play by the same rules that we humans play, and are in fact immortal beings. What you are looking at right now is a form of life called "Hydra" which is a species of freshwater animal, only 15 mm in size. Compared to other mammals it is a primitive form of life and its average life expectancy is remarkably normal. For several elements.



Now you may be wondering why in the world is this creature on the list of immortal organisms?



To answer the question it is important to first understand the meaning of immortality.

If a creature is immortal it does not mean that it will not be physically harmed in an accident or injury. If you were deployed

Hydra to pieces is mortal. The same is true if you catch Hydra in a deadly disease.

In fact, most hydrations are degradable for these reasons.



However Hydra can create an optimal environment, and then theoretically it will be able to live forever.



One of the biologists put the hydra in an optimal laboratory environment for four years, and at the end of the period the hydra did not age at all. since



This experiment has already been approved by the scientific community, which has determined that hydra is an immortal biological



It works so that the Hydra has unique stem cells that regenerate almost flawlessly. Although it is a tiny creature and very vulnerable to infectious elements and diseases, under the right conditions can easily stay young and live for the rest of the time



5 יצורים נצחיים על פני כדור הארץ 5 Immortal Species

הם אומרים ש 2 הדברים הוודאיים היחידים בחיים הם מוות ומסים, אבל זה לא בהכרח נכון. הזדקנות, וההרחבה שלה המוות, נגרמים ברמה הבסיסית ביותר מכך שהתאים בתוך הגוף שלנו מאבדים את היכולת שלהם לתקן את עצמם. ועם זאת הבעיה הזאת לא קיימת בכל האורגניזמים החיים. נכון לעכשיו קיימים לפחות 5 זנים על הפלנטה הזאת שלא משחקים באותם כללים שאנחנו בני האדם משחקים, והם למעשה יצורים בני אלמוות. מה שאתם מסתכלים עליו כרגע היא צורת חיים בשם "הידרה" שהיא מין חיית מים מתוקים, בגודל של רק 15 מ"מ. לעומת יונקים אחרים זאת צורה פרימיטיבית של חיים וממוצע תוחלת החיים שלה היא רגילה להפליא. הידרה תחיה בדרך כלל רק כמה לפני שתכנע למספר אלמנטים.



עכשיו אתה עשוי לתהות למה בכלל היצור הזה נמצא ברשימת הארורגניזמים האלמותיים?



כדי לענות על השאלה חשוב קודם כל להבין את משמעות האלמוות.

אם יצור הוא בן אלמוות זה לא אומר שהוא לא יפגע פיזית בתאונה או פגיעה. אם היית פורס

הידרה לחתיכות היא תמות. אותו הדבר נכון אם תדביק הידרה במחֲלָה קטלנית.

למעשה, רוב ההידרות מתכלות מסיבות אלה.



עם זאת ניתן ליצור להידרה סביבה אופטימלית, ואז תיאורטית היא תוכל לחיות לנצח.



אחד הביולוגים הכניס את ההידרה לסביבת מעבדה אופטימלית למשך ארבע שנים, ובתום התקופה ההידרה לא הזדקנה כלל. מאז



ניסוי זה כבר אושר על ידי הקהילה המדעית, שקבעה כי ההידרה היא ביולוגית אלמותית



זה עובד כך, שההידרה יש תאי גזע ייחודיים המתחדשים כמעט ללא רבב. אמנם זהו יצור זעיר ופגיע מאוד לאלמנטים ומחלות זיהומיות, אך בתנאים המתאימים יכול בקלות להישאר צעיר ולחיות למשך שארית הזמן