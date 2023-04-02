Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Noah's Ark was a UFO Mothership - Brian Ruhe
98 views
channel image
Brian Ruhe
Published Yesterday |

I start off describing 200 mile diameter mothership UFOs which could have acted as Noah's Ark and brought life to planet earth.


4:30 I talk about a mental collective and University Galacticus and the collective will of the humans and the federation of planets. Developing humanity.


13:00 Media lies about UFOs are acceptable to prevent hysteria.


Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact


Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/


https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe


Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.


Keywords
bibleufobrian ruhenoahs arkmothership

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket