X22 REPORT Ep. 2953b - How Do You Introduce Evidence Into An Investigation, Trump Hints At Military Tribunals

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2953b - Dec 20, 2022

How Do You Introduce Evidence Into An Investigation, Trump Hints At Military TribunalsEvidence is being revealed that the FBI and other agencies were and still are involved in censoring the American people, election fraud and medical fraud and much more. The drips are coming out faster and faster now. The [DS] is panicking and they are going after Trump to try to shut this all down. They fell right into the trap. How do you legally introduce evidence into an investigation. Trump re-truths a video about military tribunals, is he hinting that this is the direction we are headed?

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

