Lil Ozzie Battler confronts Mayor of Perth over VAXX deaths and injuries 💉☠️

Oct. 2023: Basil Zempilas, Lord Mayor of Perth, confronted over Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. 💉☠️
The world is slowly waking up to these vaccine sudden deaths. Please keep sharing my research with everyone you know. These people need to hang in the streets for what they have done.
Credit: Max Freedom (https://twitter.com/MaxFreedomMedia)/Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.