Lil Ozzie Battler confronts Mayor of Perth over VAXX deaths and injuries 💉☠️
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

Oct. 2023: Basil Zempilas, Lord Mayor of Perth, confronted over Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. 💉☠️

The world is slowly waking up to these vaccine sudden deaths. Please keep sharing my research with everyone you know. These people need to hang in the streets for what they have done.

Credit: Max Freedom (https://twitter.com/MaxFreedomMedia)/Covid BC


mayorperthcovid deathsbasil zempilas

