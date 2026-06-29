Signs of the end times: satan’s supporters are going after Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to OAN and Fight for what is right Channel





In these end times, satan and his supporters on earth are going after Christians. Satan and his supporters know that Christ is coming back soon and they are trying to make the lives of biblical followers of Christ as difficult as possible.



