Dr. Harvey Risch: 60% of New Covid Patients Have Been Vaccinated

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Dr. Harvey Risch, a distinguished Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, spoke with Steve Bannon, explaining that 60 percent of all new COVID cases are occurring in people who have already been vaccinated.
“I think the American public has been sold on the vaccine by the research that shows that they reduce the infection of mild to moderate symptomatic infection by somewhere between 60-90% depending upon age and vaccine and so on and that is pretty good performance for an individual who wants to take a vaccine to protect himself,” Risch said.
“However, that is not the measure that public health infrastructure, administration, and Dr. Fauci are using to look at the efficacy of the vaccine.”