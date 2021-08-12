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United Airlines Goes Full Communist - Terminating Unvaxxed Staff and Pilots! Stew Peters
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630 views • August 12, 2021
Did you spot the Untied intro pic? Yes, they have been Untied! My Bad!
The Worlds Biggest Problem! You simply need to understand the overt mandate of these evil Kabbalists is to depopulate this world, how they do it is of no concern to the evil ones! If Pilots die while flying, so the passengers die also, they win! That's what they want and is the reason for the mandate and no God-given right of freedom of choice! The wider picture involves everything about humanity and the life support systems for humanity to exist, all you have to do is just imagine how they want to poison everything, all life support systems , the air you breathe, the water you drink, the food you eat! This is not just about vaccines, but every means to support a healthy life! They don't want you to be healthy, so they mandate poison in everything and that includes pesticides to make your food sick, Pharma supposedly to make you well, education and media outlets but especially medical eduction - here is the crux of everything about your life! Kabbalistic Ba'al worshipping Judaism sects! If you read the scriptures, this is what the prophets of Yah have warned Isra’el about over the duration! This is the “synagogue of Satan” and most likely “those who say they are Jews, but are not”! This is the world problem beLIEve it or not, there is a Lie in beLIEve! The Giant Octopus has tentacles in every life support system on the planet, it's fight or die, sink or swim, the time is now or never!
Joshua Yoder is an American Airlines pilot, who publicly condemned United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association as 68,000 employees are going to be forced to take the jab or be out of a job.
Yoder applauded the position of American Airlines leadership, highlighting the welcoming work environment, humane treatment of employees at American.
Stew Peters is personally begging listeners to take action, and the time to act is now. Peters said, "It's past time our voices be heard".
The emails that Stew promised to provide are:
United Airlines CEO: [email protected]
Puke Todd Insler: [email protected]
Doug Parker (American Airlines CEO, doing the right thing): [email protected]
American Airlines Union: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vl0had-wow-airline-pilot-goes-public-as-united-airlines-goes-full-commie-terminati.html
Find ALL exclusive content at: www.StewPeters.tv
The Worlds Biggest Problem! You simply need to understand the overt mandate of these evil Kabbalists is to depopulate this world, how they do it is of no concern to the evil ones! If Pilots die while flying, so the passengers die also, they win! That's what they want and is the reason for the mandate and no God-given right of freedom of choice! The wider picture involves everything about humanity and the life support systems for humanity to exist, all you have to do is just imagine how they want to poison everything, all life support systems , the air you breathe, the water you drink, the food you eat! This is not just about vaccines, but every means to support a healthy life! They don't want you to be healthy, so they mandate poison in everything and that includes pesticides to make your food sick, Pharma supposedly to make you well, education and media outlets but especially medical eduction - here is the crux of everything about your life! Kabbalistic Ba'al worshipping Judaism sects! If you read the scriptures, this is what the prophets of Yah have warned Isra’el about over the duration! This is the “synagogue of Satan” and most likely “those who say they are Jews, but are not”! This is the world problem beLIEve it or not, there is a Lie in beLIEve! The Giant Octopus has tentacles in every life support system on the planet, it's fight or die, sink or swim, the time is now or never!
Joshua Yoder is an American Airlines pilot, who publicly condemned United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association as 68,000 employees are going to be forced to take the jab or be out of a job.
Yoder applauded the position of American Airlines leadership, highlighting the welcoming work environment, humane treatment of employees at American.
Stew Peters is personally begging listeners to take action, and the time to act is now. Peters said, "It's past time our voices be heard".
The emails that Stew promised to provide are:
United Airlines CEO: [email protected]
Puke Todd Insler: [email protected]
Doug Parker (American Airlines CEO, doing the right thing): [email protected]
American Airlines Union: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vl0had-wow-airline-pilot-goes-public-as-united-airlines-goes-full-commie-terminati.html
Find ALL exclusive content at: www.StewPeters.tv
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