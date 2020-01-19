Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked?

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People from XR are now helping to form an umbrella group to bring together all the Stop5G Movements. They are censoring anti 5G activism. I strongly recommend people join local groups on Facebook and be discerning if signing up to global movements. Please support my work by visiting www.5gawareness.com