Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Promo Dr Jane Ruby Show Eugenics
channel image
Fritjof Persson
365 Subscribers
163 views
Published Yesterday

PUBLIC HEALTH IS A LICENSE TO KILL AMERICANS - WHILE MAKING THEM PAY FOR IT


The U.S. government is running a eugenics program, has been running a depopulation operation for decades and it’s using public health as it’s weapon


♥️THE DR. JANE RUBY SHOW ♥️


https://rumble.com/v4d0ry9-u.s.-eugenics-through-public-health.html

Keywords
eugenicspromodr jane ruby show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket