We're Gonna Turn it On 💉
wolfburg
53 views • 1 day ago

This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos


HEY YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!!! Moving out in a new way Moving out in a new way We're gonna turn it on (turn it on) We're gonna bring you the power (you can do it) We're gonna light the dark of night like the brightest day in a whole new way We're Gonna Turn it On (do do do) We're Gonna Bring you the Power (do do do do) We're gonna tell you the truest words that you ever heard anybody say Moving out in a new way Moving out in a new way We're gonna turn it on We're gonna bring you the power It's coming down the lines, strong as they can be through the courtesy of the Electric Company

fuzz bassthis nu metal track opens with uneasy synthsindustrial noiseand whispered male vocalsverses layer pulsing hip hop drums
