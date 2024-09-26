Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington– TSS Ep 36

In this episode, I speak with Dane Wigington about the global threat of

geoengineering. We discuss the adverse health aspects of it, the threat to all of life and why humanity must stop these operations if we want to survive as a species.





Dane Wigington is the executive producer for the ground breaking climate engineering documentary, "The Dimming". He has a background in solar energy and was a former employee of Bechtel Power Corporation. Dane was also a licensed contractor in California and Arizona.





His personal residence was featured in a cover article on the world’s largest renewable energy magazine, Home Power. He owns and manages a wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in Northern California.





Dane made the decision to focus all of his efforts, energy and resources on full time investigation of the geoengineering / solar radiation management issue when he began to lose very significant amounts of solar uptake due to ever-increasing solar obscuration / global dimming. This scenario was being caused from highly visible and ongoing jet aircraft spraying / aerosol dispersions. Dane also noted a significant and accelerating decline in overall forest health along with rapidly increasing UV radiation levels. These factors and others were catalysts that triggered Dane's testing and research into the geoengineering issue for the last two decades. As the lead researcher for GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane has investigated all levels of geoengineering, solar radiation management and global ionosphere heater facilities like HAARP.





Dane has appeared on an extensive number of interviews and films to explain the environmental dangers we face on a global level from the ongoing climate engineering assault.





For more information for Dr Ana Mihalcea:





Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in

Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging

clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light

Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”

(www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue

Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and

treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/





Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19

injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and

disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement

https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/