The Lying, Filthy, Murdering, Scumbag, Psychopath FAUCI Exposed for who he really is - MURDERER

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Finally exposed as to who he really is and to the crimes he has committed against Humanity, the question is asked .....why is this Lying Bastard still ALIVE?
Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes Hospitals as MURDER ZONES and to never go into one if you have Covid-19. He says "You're going to be threatened with DEATH" if you go into a hospital with Covid-19.
Mirrored - wil paranormal