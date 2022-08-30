Prophecy in the News 08302022

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 30, 2022
Here at the Prophecy Club, we explain that Prophecy is not just in the Bible, it’s in the news, and in our world today. We see that the U.S. Department of Transportation has declared an emergency after a fire shut down the BP Oil Refinery. We also take a look at a new generation of Cell Phones that will be called “Q-Phones” and will be linked with Starlink. Russia is strengthening their Military and we look at an invasion of over 24.9 Million Illegal Aliens coming across U.S. Borders
00:00 - Energy Emergency Declared
05:47 - Q-Phones are Coming
07:54 – CornerStoneAssetMetals
11:33 - Blackouts in Europe
13:22 - Putin increase Russia’s Military
15:40 - U.S. Pulling Guns/Ammo from Ukraine
19:17 – Invasion
22:30 - Falling Military Recruitment
23:37 - Stop Weaponizing the Weather
27:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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