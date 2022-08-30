Prophecy in the News 08302022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 30, 2022





Here at the Prophecy Club, we explain that Prophecy is not just in the Bible, it’s in the news, and in our world today. We see that the U.S. Department of Transportation has declared an emergency after a fire shut down the BP Oil Refinery. We also take a look at a new generation of Cell Phones that will be called “Q-Phones” and will be linked with Starlink. Russia is strengthening their Military and we look at an invasion of over 24.9 Million Illegal Aliens coming across U.S. Borders





00:00 - Energy Emergency Declared

05:47 - Q-Phones are Coming

07:54 – CornerStoneAssetMetals

11:33 - Blackouts in Europe

13:22 - Putin increase Russia’s Military

15:40 - U.S. Pulling Guns/Ammo from Ukraine

19:17 – Invasion

22:30 - Falling Military Recruitment

23:37 - Stop Weaponizing the Weather

27:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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