Members of Mystery Babylon (part 4): Humanism

Humanistic values - progress, reason, and empathy. More evolved in mind/emotion are the leaders of ethics. Thus a minority is to guide the irrational masses to happiness, advocate free-thought, and (re)define society. An esoteric hierarchy overshadows an exoteric interdependence. The common good for humanity - One World (polity, religion, economy). The Lord Jesus Christ foretold this body of Anti-christ, global conformity.

Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth (who is the Lord Jesus Christ):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTchioiHM0U - The Myths We Need to Survive - Yuval Noah Harari

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTB58dCY4l8 - Humanism & Covid-19, Six Months On - Humanist International

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y2O-ul59vg - Origins & Future of Humanism - A.C. Grayling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aT61w3Q6vI - The Enlightenment Today - Stephen Fry & Steven Pinker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7Ddvt1xyjo - Humanistic Revolution (psychology, 1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zg32PetoqpQ - The Science of Humanistic Psychology - Lyle Simpson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gSU_Xes3GQ - China, Surveillance State or Way of the Future?