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EPOCH TIMES Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:
Inspired by '2000 Mules' Film, Sheriff Lamb Launches National 'Voter Fraud' Hotline
“This isn’t about being Republican or Democrat…This effort is completely about protecting our vote…What I do know is you can’t put that many #ballots in the box, and you certainly can’t do it day after day. And NGOs certainly cannot be providing those ballots fraudulently to those #BallotMules,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.
🔥 Watch here 👉 https://ept.ms/VoterFraudHotline
🔥 Watch the FULL Sheriff interview here 👉 https://ept.ms/VoterFraudHotlineRM