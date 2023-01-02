Create New Account
YOU BETTER KNOW THIS 💉 THE NEW HEALTHCARE NIGHTMARE 🏥 THE PATRIOT NURSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday |

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. The nursing and caregiver shortage is only part of the equation, and today we delve into the deeper issues of the medical industrial complex and state-mediated kidnapping of children under the guise of 'protecting' patients. You need to know.


