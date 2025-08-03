BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
✈️💥Russian glide bomb strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region
✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian glide bomb strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region.

Adding:

India Calls Out Reuters and Trump’s Bluff — Keeps Buying Russian Oil

Bloomberg confirms New Delhi has not ordered its refineries to stop importing Russian crude, dismissing Western media speculation and Trump’s tariff threats.

“No decision has been made to halt Russian imports. Purchases remain commercial choices for both state and private refiners,” sources said.

India is making it clear: it won’t sacrifice energy security or its strategic ties with Moscow to appease Washington.

Refiners were simply told to prepare contingency plans—not to abandon Russian oil. One insider called it “routine emergency planning,” not a shift in policy.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
