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2/22/2022 "TWOS DAY" - "Alexa," Astrologers, Churches, and the 22-ness of the Season
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23 views • February 22, 2022
The 22-ness of the Season! Signs and such.
Astrologers and the Church on 2/22/22 - and some validation
Man: "Alexa, What happened this year?" Alexa(supposedly): "You think 2020 was bad? Wait for February 22nd 2022 at 2:22 AM. Things will get much worse." -- So, did they? No - and Yes.
22 crew members were rescued from the Felicity Ace, which is awaiting car-22-13 salvage-22 on the water-22.
Panera Bread says social media users can enter for a chance to be one of 22 winners (Bread Bowl BB-22)
What? 22 tubes for use for sledding?
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Astrologers and the Church on 2/22/22 - and some validation
Man: "Alexa, What happened this year?" Alexa(supposedly): "You think 2020 was bad? Wait for February 22nd 2022 at 2:22 AM. Things will get much worse." -- So, did they? No - and Yes.
22 crew members were rescued from the Felicity Ace, which is awaiting car-22-13 salvage-22 on the water-22.
Panera Bread says social media users can enter for a chance to be one of 22 winners (Bread Bowl BB-22)
What? 22 tubes for use for sledding?
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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