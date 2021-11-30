© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THAT WORD "SCIENCE" AND THE OTHER WORD "BOOSTER" (OMICRON)
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • November 30, 2021
OK HEAR WE HAVE BORIS JOHNSON TALKING ABOUT THIS NEW OMICRON THEY KNEW WAS COMING, THE FUNNY THING IS HE SOUNDS THE SAME AS WHEN HE WAS TALKING ABOUT THE FIRST WAVE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.