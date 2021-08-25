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なぜこの様な事が言えるのか。「Event201」をお調べください。そして、主体者の1人である彼本人がTEDで発した言葉もお調べください。
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95 views • August 25, 2021
武田邦彦「あのゲ◯ツが言ってることが最近分かってきた。ワク◯ン打って70億人の人口を10億人にするって彼は3年ほど前にシンポジウムで言ってた。副作用でﾀﾋんだら70億人の人口が10億人になること以外に『不妊にさせる』ということかと思った」
https://twitter.com/seigihakatta/status/1430361351457673218
【TED】
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_the_next_outbreak_we_re_not_ready/transcript?language=ja
https://twitter.com/seigihakatta/status/1430361351457673218
【TED】
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_the_next_outbreak_we_re_not_ready/transcript?language=ja
Keywords
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