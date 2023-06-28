Dr. Monzo's Aleph Tav Body School Student Experience

Jesse Smith and I discussed his experience of attending Aleph Tav Body practioner's school at Dr. Alphonso Monzo III office in Medina OH. Jesse helps us understand the importance of minerals and shares his experience of also becoming a Root Cause Protocol practitioner.
www.well-beingbydesign.com Dr. Monzo's Clinic
