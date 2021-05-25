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You're the Voice: Fauci Flip Flops (Again) on Where Coronavirus Originated - He Now Accepts the Wuhan Lab Theory
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70 views • May 25, 2021
As pressure begins to mount from all sides as to what Anthony Fauci really knows about the origins of the Coronavirus and what he knew about the Gain of Function research that was being done in the top level virology lab in Wuhan, China he is starting to change his theory on where the actual virus originated. The Bat Cave theory is not believable as the CCP and the WHO would like the rest of the Planet to believe. Fauci is slowly being exposed for the liar and psychopath that he is.
Shoutout to covid.vaccine.reactions on Instagram and Telegram for inspiring this video.
Music Credit:
John Farnham
"You're the Voice"
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Shoutout to covid.vaccine.reactions on Instagram and Telegram for inspiring this video.
Music Credit:
John Farnham
"You're the Voice"
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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