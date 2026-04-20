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The $500 Billion Whistleblower Bomb & The Fall of London
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just turned every American into a freelance bounty hunter. A whistleblower program paying 10 to 30% of recovered fraud means your corrupt boss's secret offshore ledger is now worth a retirement villa in Tuscany.


Kristy Allen breaks down the financial reckoning that's finally here. The Senate isn't just investigating fraud — they've weaponized greed against the greedy. Every middle manager carrying a latte for a corrupt CEO is now deciding whether loyalty pays better than a Treasury payout. Spoiler: it doesn't.


Then there's the Supreme Court. Decades of civil service protections that let bureaucrats be as obstructive and woke as they wanted — gone. The court just cleared the way to reclassify tens of thousands of federal employees into "at will" status. No more hiding behind the Merit Systems Protection Board for three years while collecting a paycheck to block the people's agenda. The Shadow King just lost his army of paper pushers.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
supreme courtfederal employeeskristy allenjohn michael chambersmerit systems protection boardscott bessentwhistleblower programfraud recoverytreasury payoutat will status
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