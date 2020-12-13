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🍓🍒🍇 These WILD BERRIES are so TASTY and DELICIOUS!!! Check it out!!
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14 views • December 13, 2020
Wild berries are delicious! Watch this video on what berries we picked!
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▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subcribetochannel
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▶ Check out how to make Durian Cardamon Vanilla Pudding: https://youtu.be/v4z67I04_PU
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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