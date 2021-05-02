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CDC Whistleblower Discloses Deception
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123 views • May 02, 2021
Rupert Murdoch and MMR are not off the hook as a cause of autism no matter how much big pharma tries to lie and stall the process. What about the $3billion paid out to vaccination injured?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxr-cv-JuI8&;t=6s
https://www.quora.com/What-if-it-was-Brian-Deer-and-not-Dr-Wakefield-who-s-a-fraudster?fbclid=IwAR08svwVdsVEi5G1DI-2jtqwyIApgFOsQ6F-xfM6-fCpG2FfaF5Lg-i6DmA
Dr. Andrew Wakefield Deals With Allegations | Vaxxed | Clip | CLS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT0VzAvfnb4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxr-cv-JuI8&;t=6s
https://www.quora.com/What-if-it-was-Brian-Deer-and-not-Dr-Wakefield-who-s-a-fraudster?fbclid=IwAR08svwVdsVEi5G1DI-2jtqwyIApgFOsQ6F-xfM6-fCpG2FfaF5Lg-i6DmA
Dr. Andrew Wakefield Deals With Allegations | Vaxxed | Clip | CLS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT0VzAvfnb4
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