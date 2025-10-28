Bone on Bone Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Premieres 10/29/25, 08:00 PM

Chapters

00:00:30- “The physician should not treat the disease but the patient who is suffering from it.” -Maimonides

00:01:38- Do you recommend any specific locations or chiropractors in Phoenix, Arizona?

00:03:10- Does light rebounding help? Doc, what do you say about rebounding for 15 min every day?

00:04:13- Sounds too good to be true, especially if you have spinal stenosis, herniated disc, scoliosis, sciatica, etc.

00:08:59- Having seen your previous videos regarding the swinging of the feet with weights, I did research for a friend back then & now I need it. Paid for an MRI, and it did show the bone spurs. Had some expensive orthotics made before the MRI based on a recommendation from my amazing masseuse. Doing the therapy for 3 weeks now, feeling a bit better, but still can't do leg day at the gym, low-weight squats still hurt. How do I get rid of the bone spurs? Is a scrape job with surgery the only answer?

00:13:19- I’m coming in January. I hope you can help me avoid a hip replacement!